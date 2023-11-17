Alpha Exploration Identified Significant Gold Discoveries

Latest drilling campaign has intersected a nine-meter interval with 10 grams of gold per ton at the “Aburna” deposit on the “Kerasha” project in Eritrea.

Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX, WKN: A3DLBX, ISIN: VGG3198S1074, ticker: ALXPF) has encountered meaningful gold content as part of its recent drilling campaign for the “Aburna” gold deposit.

“Aburna” is an orogenic gold project of about seven by two kilometers within the 771 square kilometers, 100 percent company show project “Kerasha“; Alpha Exploration has currently identified six priority targets there.

As the company announced on Wednesday, the latest drilling campaign has intersected a nine-meter interval with 10 grams of gold per ton.

Michael Hopley, Managing Director and President of Alpha Exploration, said it was important due to the scale of the project to focus on the most promising goals.

The results of the latest drilling program would have established the northeastern area of the site as such. Subsequent prospectuses, the results of which are likely to be available shortly, have already been completed.

Subject to financing, an aggressive drilling program is planned for later in the year.

One will concentrate on three main goals, which have emerged from the previous work on the property and extend over string lengths of a total of five kilometers.

The aim is to further delimit the mineralized “lenses” to “Aburna”. Work on this should begin in 2024.

The highlights

The current significant discoveries of the drilling campaign all come from the “Northeast” area. The holes crossed there

1) ABR078: 9 meters with an average of 5.99 grams of gold per ton

2) ABR092: 9 meters with an average of 10.00 grams of gold per ton, and

3) ABD008: 3 meters with an average of 53.39 grams of gold per ton, including a one-meter interval with 158 grams of gold per ton.

Continue reading the full story and relevant data HERE >>