Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Takes Second Place at GP Larciano

One year on from his bad crash at Volta a Catalunya, the Eritrean climber took his best result of his time with Trek-Segafredo

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier is back to fighting for victory and his second place at the Grand Prix of Larciano brings with it a feeling of rebirth. The Eritrean climber crossed the finish line in the Tuscan town 27 seconds after winner Healy (EF) and 20 seconds ahead of the first chasing group, lead by Stewart (Bolton Equities) ahead of teammate and compatriot Natnael Tesfatsion.

The result came after a hectic finish, in which Amanuel repeatedly tried to attack for the win. Although he didn’t quite reach the top of the podium, for Ghebreizabhier the satisfaction of being competitive is still big, one year after the terrible crash he suffered at the Volta Catalunya.

One year ago, on March 27, 2022, Amanuel was being treated in the emergency department of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona following a high-speed crash during the final stage of the Catalan race. The medical report listed severe contusions of chest and abdomen, including damage to multiple organs, as well as rib and vertebrae fractures. The recovery course kept him away from racing for three months. But now, finally everything can be left definitively behind.

Amanuel’s Reaction

“Yes, I think there are several reasons to be happy about this second place. Symbolically, it’s a restart point. I think I have room to grow, to improve and aspire to do more with Trek-Segafredo than what I’ve shown so far. I think I have that potential,”

“Today I finally felt good, as I haven’t in a long time. In recent weeks I’ve had an up and down feeling, also due to a not top health. I have not been able to be consistent in my performance. But today, it was different. We had a competitive team, together with Natnael we gave battle to try winning. We played as a team and it didn’t take much to get the big target. Healy went strong. For me, it was not easy to follow after attacking on the last climb and closing on Astana’s attack. But we managed well, at the end,”

“A year ago I was living the most difficult moment of my career and, more generally, of my life; today I am here, happy on the podium, chasing victory. That says a lot about how much life, from one moment to another, can change. Physically, the accident has still left me with some after-effects. Mentally, when the race starts, I can put it all behind me. Now I want to complete the full recovery with an important result. I hope that today’s podium can mark the beginning of that continuity of performance that I know I can guarantee.” (Source: Trek-Segafredo)