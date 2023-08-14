Attack on Eritrean Festival Was A Classic Pogrom

“I believe the city of Toronto, its Mayor, its Council, and the police, owe an apology to the Eritrean festival organizers …”

BY TAYLOR REPORT

Despite warnings, the Toronto Eritrean Festival was attacked by thugs. Police came late, did little, and the media jump all over the victims. The same organization in US, Germany, and Sweden attacked Eritrean events.

In Toronto, the police decision to cancel the rest of the festival, which has been traditional and popular even for more than 20 years, has handed the attackers a victory on a platter. Be aware, the neo-colonialists have blood in their eyes.

Release date: 8 August 2023 [ Click the play button below to listen to the report]

