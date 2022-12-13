Biniam Girmay Elected African Cyclist of the Year 2022

This is the 7th time in 11 editions that an Eritrean rider has won this title.

Eritrean Biniam Girmay is the winner of the 11th African Cyclist Trophy for the third consecutive year.

He is the first to achieve this incredible hat-trick.

Biniam Girmay owes this distinction to his successes in Ghent-Wevelgem and on his stage in the Giro d’Italia. Never before had an African rider achieved such a performance.

As in 2020 and 2021, Biniam Girmay obtained the highest number of votes from the jury chaired by the five-time winner of the Tour de France, Bernard Hinault, and composed of twenty-five members including African riders, coaches and leaders, organizers of cycling events on the continent but also specialized journalists, African and European, which follow all cycling races in Africa.

This Trophy was created eleven years ago by the organizers of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo, always anxious to help the development of African cycling by rewarding the rider of the continent who has achieved the best performances of the season and succeeded by his influence to make African cycling known on the world stage.

Biniam Girmay: “As with the first two trophies, I feel immense pride. As I said, my victories at Gand-Wevelgem and Giro d’Italia were also those of the African continent. I still find it hard to realize, to understand what I achieved in 2022. This new trophy crowns my season ”.

The 2022 Ranking

1- Biniam GIRMAY (Eritrea – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

2- Louis MEINTJES (South Africa – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

3- Natnael TESFAZION Natnael (Eritrea – Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli)

4- Moses MUGISHA (Rwanda – ProTouch)

5- Henok MULUEBRHAN (Eritrea – Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè)

6- Daryl IMPEY (South Africa – Israel-Premier Tech)

7- Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER (Eritrea – Trek-Segafredo)

8- Dawit YEMANE (Eritrea – Bike Aid)

9- Paul DAUMONT (Burkina Faso)

10- Gustav BASSON (South Africa – Pro Touch)

Winners

2012: Natnael BERHANE (Eritrea)

2013: Louis MEINTJES (South Africa)

2014: Mekseb DEBESAY (Eritrea)

2015 : Daniel TEKLEHAIMANOT (Eritrea)

2016: Tesfom OKUBAMARIAM (Eritrea)

2017: Louis MEINTJES (South Africa)

2018: Joseph ARERUYA (Rwanda)

2019: Daryl IMPEY (South Africa)

2020: Biniam GIRMAY (Eritrea)

2021: Biniam GIRMAY (Eritrea)

2022: Biniam GIRMAY (Eritrea)

