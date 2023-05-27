Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki was interviewed exclusively by CCTV 13 "High-end Interview" during his recent visit to China.

CCTV Exclusive Interview with President Isaias

Interviews News Video
TesfaNewsLeave a Comment on CCTV Exclusive Interview with President Isaias

The year 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Eritrea, and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki was interviewed exclusively by China Central Television (CCTV) “High-end Interview” program during his recent visit to China.

As an old friend who has had a special relationship with China for more than half a century, Isaias said that China’s achievements have inspired developing countries and hoped that China-Africa solidarity and cooperation will accelerate Africa’s development.

The “High-end Interviews” column exclusively interviews heads of state, heads of government, and heads of international organizations, ask questions on global hot topics, pursues questions on focus issues, and conducts dialogues with international political leaders on changes in the world, times and history, and speaks loudly with China’s voice in the process of accelerating the evolution of major changes unprecedented in a century.

Related Stories

Ethiopia Rejects African Mediation, Pushes Toward Rebel-held Tigray Capital

TesfaNews

ፊያሜታ ፡ እታ ኣመንዝራ ናይ ኮምብሽታቶ

TesfaNews

Real Madrid to Sign Alexander Isak

TesfaNews