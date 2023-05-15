China and Eritrea Should Enrich Strategic Partnership – Premier Li

At a meeting held at the Great Hall of People in Beijing with the visiting Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, China’s Premier Li Qiang stated that their countries should “deepen mutually beneficial win-win cooperation and continuously enrich their strategic partnership”, transcending normative diplomatic ties.

President Isaias for his part underlined that Eritrea-China ties go back almost 60 years and expressed profound gratitude to the CPC for extending moral and material support to the struggle of the Eritrean people for independence.

“The contributions made by the People’s Republic of China to transform the world order into a more just and fair relationship among people and nations will definitely cause global challenges and transform the systems that we have,” President Isaias told PM Li.

The two sides further discussed a broad range of areas for investment and development cooperation including in the sectors of manufacturing, coastal development, blue economy, digital economy, mining, education, health, and human capacity development.

On the Red Sea, Eritrea could be geopolitically important for China, with its access to the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean to the southeast, as China seeks to bolster its presence in the Horn of Africa.

Eritrea also shares a border with Djibouti, where China’s People’s Liberation Army set up its first overseas military base in 2017. [TN]