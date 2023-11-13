Crown Prince Meets with President Afwerki of Eritrea

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met in Riyadh today with President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for joint cooperation in various fields and ways to develop them, particularly in the fields of development and trade.

The leaders also discussed several issues of common interest between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, and the Eritrean President’s accompanying delegation. [SAUDI GAZETTE]

