Dear Eritrean Martyrs

The honoring of martyrs in Eritrea is deeply ingrained in the country’s culture and serves as a reminder of the nation’s history, resilience, and ongoing pursuit of independence and progress.

Each year on June 20th, we gather to honor your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to freedom. Your indomitable spirit has left an indelible mark on the history of Eritrea and inspired generations to stand up for justice and liberty.

Through your sacrifice, you have taught us the true meaning of resilience and dedication. Your unwavering determination in the face of adversity continues to be a beacon of hope for those striving for a better future. Your bravery in defending the values of independence and sovereignty serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving the hard-won achievements of the past.

Though your physical presence may no longer be with us, your memory and legacy live on. We remember the countless sacrifices you made, the lives you touched, and the dreams you fought for. Your selflessness and unwavering commitment to a just cause will forever inspire us to continue the struggle for freedom and human rights.

As we commemorate your bravery and honor your memory, we pledge to carry your torch forward. We will strive to build a society that reflects the ideals for which you fought so valiantly. We will work towards a future where justice, equality, and dignity prevail for all.

On this day, we express our deepest gratitude to you, Eritrean Martyrs. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten, and your spirit will forever guide us. May your souls rest in eternal peace, knowing that your legacy lives on in the hearts of those who cherish freedom and justice.

With profound respect and admiration,

Eternal glory to our martyrs!

ዘልኣለማዊ ክብርን ዝኽርን ንሰማእታትና!

Here are some common ways in which Eritreans honor their martyrs:

Martyrs’ Day: Eritrea observes Martyrs’ Day on June 20th each year. This day is dedicated to remembering and honoring the Eritrean martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for independence and subsequent conflicts. The day is marked with solemn ceremonies, speeches, parades, and cultural events throughout the country.

Martyrs’ Cemetery: Eritrea has numerous martyrs’ graveyards scattered across the country. These graveyards serve as sacred sites where people gather to pay their respects, offer prayers, and lay wreaths or flowers on the graves. Families of martyrs often visit these graveyards on special occasions or anniversaries to remember their loved ones.

Martyrs’ Monuments and Museums: Throughout Eritrea, you can find monuments and museums dedicated to the martyrs. These structures and institutions serve as reminders of the sacrifices made by the martyrs and educate visitors about their heroic deeds. They display photographs, personal belongings, and historical artifacts related to the martyrs and the struggle for independence.

Vigils: Candle vigil processions are a significant part of the Martyrs’ Day commemoration. People carry lit torches and march through the streets, symbolizing the light that the martyrs brought to the nation and the continued flame of their spirit. The processions often culminate in a central location where speeches, cultural performances, and ceremonies take place.

Community Gatherings and Commemorative Events: Eritrean communities, both within the country and in the diaspora, come together to hold community gatherings and commemorative events in honor of the martyrs. These events typically include speeches, poetry readings, musical performances, and storytelling sessions that highlight the sacrifices and bravery of the martyrs.

Volunteerism and National Service: Eritreans also honor their martyrs by actively participating in national service and volunteer activities. This commitment to serving the nation and contributing to its development is seen as a way of upholding the values for which the martyrs sacrificed their lives. [TN]