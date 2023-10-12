Egypt’s FM Holds Talks with His Eritrean Counterpart

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks on Thursday with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser for political affairs Yemane Gebreab on means of promoting bilateral ties as well as the progress realized so far in Egyptian-Eritrean projects.

The Eritrean officials underlined the importance of furthering bilateral ties in various domains, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The talks also tackled the situation in Sudan in light of ongoing confrontations and their impact on Sudan and its regional neighbors.

The conferees underlined the key role of Sudan’s neighbors in addressing the crisis and drawing up successful solutions to ensure Sudan’s stability and security.

Meanwhile, Shoukry reviewed Egypt assessment of the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip and the dangerous escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

He posted the Eritrean officials on Egypt’s efforts at all levels to halt this escalation, end the Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip, and open vistas for a new truce. [EGYPT TODAY]

Senior Eritrean Delegation Held Talks with Egypt FM

Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab met today in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri.

The aim of the meeting was to advance efforts to stop the war in Sudan and the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The two sides discussed ways to unify the different initiatives with a view to strengthening the prospects of a peaceful settlement. The two sides also exchanged views on promoting bilateral ties of cooperation between the two countries. [MoI ERITREA]

