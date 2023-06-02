Agriculture Ministry Start Producing Two Animal Disease Vaccines

Vaccine Quality Certificates for the production of PPR (PPR-Nigeria 75/1) and ND (Newcastle 12) animal vaccines in Eritrea.

The Ministry of Agriculture announces that it has produced two internationally certified animal disease vaccines through the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory based in Villagio, Asmara. According to Mr. Efrem Gebremeskel, Director of the National Laboratory, the two vaccines produced are PPR (against small ruminant disease) and Newcastle (an important poultry disease).

Mr. Efrem further explained that the two vaccines were selected for production because they can address two very important diseases which otherwise have been imported at a much higher cost.

Mr. Efrem outlined the importance of these two vaccines in terms of self-reliance, saving hard currency, shortening the procurement process during outbreaks of diseases, and also strengthening the country’s production capacity with young experts taking center stage.

Regarding the quality of the vaccines, Mr. Efrem indicated that standard quality control measures were conducted at the national level through the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory Quality Control, and the Ministry’s Regulatory Services as well as internationally by the African Union Pan African Veterinary Vaccine Center, an international quality control institute delegated by the Food and Agricultural Organization and World Animal Health Organization.

Mr. Efrem further noted that the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory has plans to produce two more vaccines for infectious bronchitis and sheep and goat pox.

Mr. Efrem also commended the all-round support the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory provided by the relevant Government institutions and partners.

The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory was established in 1903 and used to produce vaccines until 1972, subsequently was ruined due to Ethiopian colonialism and the war for Independence.

After independence, the Government of Eritrea in cooperation with partners made a concerted effort to renovate the laboratory, which has led to this success story. [MoI Eritrea]