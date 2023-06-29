As the 2023 Tour de France commences, all eyes will be on Girmay as he pedals his way to new milestones. His journey embodies the spirit of Eritrea, a little, but powerful nation in the Horn of Africa that has defied expectations and surpassed limitations.

Tour de France 2023 is set to captivate the world from July 1 to 23, featuring elite cyclists racing across the diverse terrains and breathtaking locations of France and the Basque Country. Among the 176 cyclists competing, primarily hailing from Europe, one name stands out as a trailblazer in the sport: Biniam Girmay, a 23-year-old Eritrean sprinter, is the only black African in this year’s race.

Biniam Girmay’s participation in Tour de France not only signifies his personal achievement but also upholds Eritrea’s legacy as Africa’s undisputed cycling powerhouse, dating back nearly a century.

In 2015, Girmay’s compatriots, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus, made history as the first black Africans to compete in the Tour de France. Teklehaimanot further etched his name in cycling lore by becoming the first African to wear the prestigious King of the Mountains jersey. Now, as the race kicks off this Saturday, the young and talented Girmay carries the proud hopes not only of his beloved Eritrea but also of the entire African continent. Girmay has already made history as the first black African winner of a Grand Tour stage, and his presence on the global stage is an inspiration for aspiring African cyclists.

The success of Eritrean cyclists is a testament to the remarkable achievements of Eritrea as a nation. Known for its pioneering role in the African Renaissance, Eritrea has continued to make waves on the global stage. With an aid-independent economy, it stands as the only country in Africa to achieve self-reliance. Despite facing unjust Western sanctions aimed at stifling its progress, Eritrea’s resilience has ensured its economic stability.

Furthermore, Eritrea’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations, rather than dependency, has positioned it as a pioneer in the emerging multipolar world order. Building on its accomplishments, Eritrea now shines in the realm of cycling, adding to Africa’s proud representation on the global sporting platform. The success in cycling is an unexpected consequence of Eritrea’s unique history, geography, and culture.

Cycling is deeply ingrained in Eritrea’s national identity and cultural fabric. Every weekend, the city center of Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, comes alive as thousands of people gather to witness local bike races. This collective celebration of cycling reflects the passion and enthusiasm Eritreans have for the sport. Asmara’s distinct landscape, characterized by rolling hills and open roads, offers an ideal environment for cycling. Unlike many other African cities burdened by heavy traffic congestion, Asmara provides the perfect backdrop for cyclists to thrive.

Eritrea’s unique geography has played a significant role in nurturing its cycling prowess. The nation’s diverse topography, encompassing mountains, plateaus, and plains, provides a varied terrain that challenges and inspires cyclists. These natural features, combined with Eritrea’s moderate climate, create favorable conditions for training and competition. Eritrean cyclists have capitalized on these advantages, honing their skills and emerging as some of the best in Africa. Their achievements are steadily gaining recognition among the world’s elite cyclists.

Eritrea’s success in cycling goes beyond athletic triumphs; it represents the nation’s determination to overcome obstacles and chart its own path. Despite enduring decades of debilitating sanctions, Eritrea has demonstrated remarkable resilience, refusing to be defined by external pressures. The nation’s ability to thrive, both economically and in the realm of sports, serves as an inspiration to others. Eritrea’s cycling achievements not only bring glory to the country but also symbolize Africa’s potential to shine on the global stage, transcending traditional notions of aid and dependence.

As the 2023 Tour de France commences, all eyes will be on Biniam Girmay as he pedals his way toward new milestones. His journey embodies the spirit of Eritrea, a little, but powerful nation in the Horn of Africa that has defied expectations and surpassed limitations. Beyond the race, his efforts and those of his fellow Eritrean cyclists illuminate the path to a brighter future, where talent, determination, and resilience are the keys to success. Eritrea’s rise in cycling serves as an inspiration to athletes and nations worldwide, showcasing the triumph of the human spirit and the unlimited potential that lies within us all. (BY LAMBERT EBITU | AFRICAN INTEREST)

Two African riders lead our team for the Tour de France. 🇪🇷 Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)

🇿🇦 Louis Meintjes (South Africa) pic.twitter.com/7auZHo5Lgk — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 29, 2023