Eritrea-China Partnership in the Health Sector

A group photo of the 16th round of the Chinese Medical team in Eritrea and farewell to the 18 prior teams.

Eritrea and China have a long-standing partnership in various sectors, including the health sector. Over the years, China has provided extensive support to Eritrea to improve its healthcare system and address the health challenges facing the country.

The cooperation between the two countries in the health sector has counted for a quarter of a century.

China’s engagement in Eritrea’s healthcare system has been focused on capacity building, infrastructure development, and technical assistance. One of the major projects that China has supported in Eritrea is the construction of hospitals and healthcare centers. The Chinese government has funded the construction of a number of healthcare facilities in Eritrea, including the Orotta National Referral Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the country.

In addition to infrastructure development, China has also provided technical assistance to Eritrea’s healthcare sector. Chinese medical experts have been sent to Eritrea to train local medical personnel and share their expertise. Since 1997, fifteen medical teams comprising over 200 Chinese doctors and health professionals have provided medical services in Eritrea. This has helped to improve the quality of healthcare services in Eritrea and build the capacity of local health workers.

Besides the supply of medical equipment, supplies, and diagnostic tools, the collaboration also involves conducting research on traditional medicine and treatments for various illnesses. Such visits particularly allow Chinese medical teams to gain insights from their Eritrean counterparts, especially in dealing with unique cases that they may not be familiar with.

Overall, China’s support of Eritrea’s healthcare sector has been critical in improving access to quality healthcare services in the country. (TN)

The CMT & Eritrean counterpart held a free clinic today to commemorate 25 Anniv of China’s dispatch of medical teams to Eritrea. More than 100 patients provided with medical services and Chinese acupuncture and massage. Officials from China & Eritrea addressed before the clinic. pic.twitter.com/YzoAnsnwDm — Chinese Embassy in Eritrea (@ChinaEmbEritrea) December 16, 2022

China-Eritrea medical teleconsultation was officially launched on January 19, 2023. The teleconsultation opened up a new way for medical aid work. pic.twitter.com/HE8vCOMGaK — CMT in Eritrea (@cmt_eritrea) January 19, 2023

On February 10, CMT conducted a free consultation in the Zara mining area in the remote north of Anseba province. It has provided more than 150 employees with first-aid knowledge training, routine physical examination, on-site diagnosis and treatment and medical consultation. pic.twitter.com/7fWt9H8PLb — CMT in Eritrea (@cmt_eritrea) February 13, 2023