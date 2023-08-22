BRICS Summit: President Isaias Departs for Johannesburg

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Tuesday departs for Johannesburg to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues which will be convened as part of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship.

Upon arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were warmly welcomed by Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla and other senior officials.

The presidential delegation includes Foreign Affairs Minister H.E. Osman Saleh.

The main focus of the Summit will be on expanding the group of current members, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This initiative to broaden their membership will take center stage during the event.

Leaders from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will also be present at the Summit. By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

Around 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, according to BRICS officials, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Argentina.