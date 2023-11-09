Eritrean President in Riyadh to Participate on Saudi-Africa Summit

African leaders are arriving in the Kingdom for the first Saudi-Africa summit.

President Isaias Afwerki has arrived in Riyadh to partake in the first-ever Saudi-Africa summit, which is aimed at drawing foreign direct investment and mobilizing resources for critical infrastructure development.

Upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, President Isaias and his accompanying delegation received a warm reception from the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Eritrea Saqr bin Suleiman Al-Qurashi, and several other officials.

The summit will be held tomorrow in Riyadh.

The presidential delegation consisted of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet; the Head of Economic Affairs for the PFDJ; Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa, and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Eritrea.

Eritrea is seeking greater investments to rejuvenate its economy rather than by relying on debt.