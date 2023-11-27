Eritrea and Sudan’s Leaders Meet in Asmara: A Step Towards Regional Collaboration

In a move reflecting an intent for stronger bilateral ties and regional collaboration, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, the President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, convened in Asmara. The meeting, a significant stride towards mutual cooperation, took place amid the participation of high-ranking officials from both nations.

High-Profile Diplomacy

General al-Burhan was warmly welcomed by President Afwerki at the Asmara International Airport. Accompanying al-Burhan were Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali al-Sadiq, and other senior officials. Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Osman Saleh, also partook in the discussions.

The meeting underscores an earnest commitment from both leaders to address regional issues and bolster diplomatic ties. The dialogue between Eritrea and Sudan is seen as a testament to their combined resolve to enhance their bilateral relations, fostering peace and stability in the region.

Regional Developments and Beyond

While the meeting between the leaders of Eritrea and Sudan is a significant development, it is only one piece of the broader regional picture. General al-Burhan’s visit to Djibouti, aimed at securing support against the RSF fighters, is another pivotal move. The visit focuses on fortifying security ties between the two nations and the broader region, while also evaluating Sudan’s role in peace and security in Africa.

In the face of internal issues, Sudan has expressed interest in the IGAD alliance’s aid, while simultaneously maintaining that IGAD should not interfere in the internal affairs of relevant countries, especially Sudan’s political situation. This diplomatic balancing act reflects the complexities of regional politics.

Asian Tripartite Cooperation

In a separate but equally significant development, the top diplomats from South Korea, Japan, and China have agreed to revive cooperation among their nations and resume their leaders’ trilateral summit. Together, these three countries account for about 25% of the global gross domestic product. However, historical disputes and strategic competition often disrupt efforts to boost cooperation, which is evident in the lack of a definitive timeline for the trilateral summit.

The glimmers of hope for a revival of three-way cooperation are visible in the recent conciliatory tone between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, suggesting that global diplomacy is in a state of flux, with new alliances and partnerships forming in response to evolving geopolitical realities.

