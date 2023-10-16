Eritrean Government Response to Ethiopia’s Red Sea Claim

Discourses – both actual and presumed – on water, access to the sea, and related topics floated in recent times are numerous and excessive indeed. The affair has perplexed all concerned observers.

In the event, the Government of Eritrea repeatedly reiterates that it will not, as ever, be drawn into such alleys and platforms. The GOE further urges all concerned not to be provoked by these events.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

16 October 2023

ጋዜጣዊ መግለጺ

ኣብ’ዚ ቀረባ እዋናት፡ ብዛዕባ ማያትን መሳዂቲ ባሕሪን ዝመሳሰሎ ኣርእስትታትን ዝተባህለን፡ ‘ተባሂሉ’ ዝተባህለን፡ እልቢ የብሉን። ዘየስደመሞ ተዓዛቢ ኸኣ የለን።

መንግስቲ ኤርትራ፡ ከም ወትሩ፡ ኣብ ከም’ዚ ዝኣመሰለ ጐደናታትን መኣዲታትን ከምዘይዕደም ደጋጊሙ እናረጋገጸ፡ ንኹሎም ግዱሳት ከይትንኰዩ ይምሕጸን።

ሚኒስትሪ ዜና

ኣስመራ

16 ጥቅምቲ 2023

تصريح صحفي

قد قيلويقال في الآونة الأخيرة الكثير من الاحاديث المتعلقة بالمياه ونوافذ البحر وما شابهها . وقد فوجئ المراقب.

ان الحكومة الارترية تؤكد مرارًا وتكرارًا ، كما هو الحال دائمًا، أنها لن تخوض في مثل هذه المسارات والموائد ، وتناشد جميع المهتمين بعدم الاثارة بها.

وزارة الاعلام

اسمرا

16 اكتوبر 2023

(Source: MOI ERITREA)