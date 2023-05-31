President Isaias of Eritrea Held Talks with President Putin

This is the first official visit of an Eritrean leader to Russia.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Vladimir Putin held an extensive discussion in the Kremlin in the mid-afternoon hours of today on the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as on international issues and developments of interest to the two countries.

President Putin welcoming President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation underlined that President Isaias’ first official visit to Russian Federation will contribute highly to the development of bilateral ties.

President Putin further noted that the visit was occurring at an auspicious time of Eritrea’s 32nd Independence Day Anniversary and 30 years of formal diplomatic ties.

President Putin also expressed full satisfaction at the progress and development of the bilateral ties between the two countries and extended an invitation to President Isaias to participate in the Second Russia-Africa Summit that the Russian Federation will host in July this year.

President Isaias thanked President Putin for the invitation to visit the Russian Federation and the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, further stating that the current visit reflects the high-level partnership and consultation, occurring as it does after the visit of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Eritrea and subsequent visit of Eritrea’s senior delegation to Russia.

President Isaias further noted that the uni-polar world order has endangered the spiral of crises and destruction in the world and urged Russia to play its appropriate role in peace and justice aspiring peoples to ascertain transition to civilized international order which was not an option but a historical responsibility.

The meeting was attended on Eritrea’s side by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, and Mr. Petros Tsegay, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and on the Russian Federation side by Mr. Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Policy Counselor, Mr. Dimitry Peskov, Press Secretary and Mr. Rudenko Andrei, Deputy Foreign Minister.

In the morning hours of today, President Isaias laid a wreath at the Tomb of the unknown martyr at Red Square in Moscow. [MoI Eritrea]

Meeting with President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki

(President Putin): Dear Mr. President! Dear colleagues, and friends! We are very pleased to welcome you to Russia.

This is your first official visit to our country. Dear Mr. President, the other day Eritrea celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence, this coincides with the date of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Let me congratulate you on this, thank you for the fact that over the years, during your leadership of the country, relations between our countries have been developing and strengthening.

Of course, we must, first of all, pay attention to the development of trade and economic ties. But I would like to note that we have good prospects in many areas, which we will discuss today.

Contacts in the political sphere are developing. At the beginning of the year, you received our Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov]. I want to thank you for this. We cooperate at the United Nations. Our relations in the humanitarian sphere are developing well: dozens of students from Eritrea have already been educated in the Russian Federation, and this process continues.

On our agenda is the signing of a number of intergovernmental agreements. I hope that our colleagues have done their job and that we will be able to do it.

As you know, this year we are holding the Second Russia-Africa Summit. Mr. President, you have also been invited to this event. I hope you will have such an opportunity. We are very pleased to receive you, Mr. President, and your delegation, and I am confident that our talks today will be successful and will benefit the development of relations between the Russian Federation and Eritrea.

Welcome, Mr. President!

[kremlin.ru]