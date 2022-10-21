Ethiopia Won’t Accept Pressure Against its Efforts to Maintain Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty: FM

African Union-led Ethiopia peace talks to open on 24 Oct 2022 in South Africa

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, briefed today (October 21) Addis Ababa-based diplomats and representatives of international organizations about current developments in Ethiopia.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said Ethiopia is ready for the peace negotiations set to be held in South Africa, as the Government has been saying it is ready to go anywhere and anytime to peacefully resolve the conflict.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also expressed the Government’s commitment and preparations to provide humanitarian support to the people in the liberated areas of the Tigray region.

He said the Ethiopian National Defense Force is making steady progress to restore constitutional order in the Tigray region, giving priority to securing airports and other federal installations, which enables the Government to preposition the delivery of aid to people in the Tigray region.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to African brothers and Ethiopia’s principled friends in the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council for supporting Ethiopia during its challenging times.

Finally, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister responded to the queries and remarks raised by the audience.

Ambassador Meles Alem, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, also gave a debrief to the media following the conclusion of the briefing session of the diplomatic community with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

For months, Ireland's calls on all parties in #Ethiopia have stayed the same. They are now more urgent than ever. There must be:

⚠️An immediate & unconditional cessation of hostilities;

⚠️@_AfricanUnion led peace talks;

⚠️Unimpeded humanitarian access. pic.twitter.com/jK8qzjuJJ4 — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) October 21, 2022

(Source: FBC)

