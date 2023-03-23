Ethiopian Lawmakers Removes ‘Terrorist’ Tag from TPLF

The delisting is a prerequisite to the TPLF’s participation in an interim regional government after the end of Ethiopia’s civil war.

Ethiopia’s parliament on Wednesday removed the dominant party in the Tigray region from a list of “terrorist organizations”, a significant step towards establishing an interim regional government following the end of a two-year civil war.

Lawmakers in the lower house approved the move by a majority vote. Out of 472 members, 61 voted against the move and five abstained.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which led the northern region into war with the federal government in late 2020, was designated a “terrorist” group in May 2021.

“The house has approved the decision to lift the TPLF’s terrorist designation with a majority vote,” the parliament said on Facebook.

The decision is the latest step in an African Union-brokered peace deal in November between Ethiopia’s federal government and the TPLF that ended a two-year civil war.

The delisting is a prerequisite to the TPLF’s participation in an interim regional government, which the party nominated its spokesman, Getachew Reda, last week to lead.

The Prime Minister office today announced that, it has approved the nomination of Getachew Reda as the Head of the Interim Tigray regional administration, a key step in the implementation of the November peace agreement.

The English caption of my speech yesterday @FDREHOPR special session, objecting the delisting of TPLF from the terrorist designation. pic.twitter.com/fxxavPeElg — Dessalegn Chanie Dagnew (@cdessalegn) March 23, 2023

(Aljazeera, and VOA contributed to the story)

