Fighting Erupts between Sudan’s Paramilitary and Army

RSF rebels are attempting a coup d’état.

Heavy fighting has erupted in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. There have been tensions between the two over plans to integrate the RSF into the army.

The RSF says it has seized key sites in Sudan, including airports and the presidential palace. The army accused the group of “traitorous plotting” and said it was fighting back.

There is international alarm over the clashes, with several countries urging their citizens to stay sheltered.

The military has been in charge of Sudan since a coup in 2021, which ended a power-sharing arrangement formed following the ousting of long-term former President Omar al-Bashir.

RSF claims control of Jabel Awliya air force base

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed control of Jabal Awliya air force base Saturday afternoon.

The airport in the village of Jabal Awliya — which is about 35 kilometers (roughly 20 miles) south of the capital Khartoum — serves as a base for the Sudanese Air Force.

The Sudanese army has been refuting the paramilitary’s claims: Earlier Saturday, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said no RSF paramilitary forces were able to enter the army’s general command and all “strategic sites” remain under the army’s control.

Here’s what led to today’s clashes in Sudan

The confrontation between Sudan’s Armed Forces and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces is one that military sources say they have been bracing for.

Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, until recently, were bedfellows. They were bound together by a 2021 coup and the prior toppling of ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

A CNN investigation also uncovered another link between the two men: their involvement in Russia’s exploitation of Sudan’s gold resources to fund its Ukraine war, with Dagalo’s forces also being key recipients of Russian training and weaponry.

So what went wrong? The pie the two were forced to share got smaller. Forced to disavow Russian support in the face of an international outcry, they returned to the negotiating table with their former partners in government as part of the move to restore civilian rule.

At stake in negotiations over recent weeks was who would get to be the senior partner of the required merger of the two forces, as per the terms of a new deal with the civilian leaders.

Sources in Sudan’s civilian movement and Sudanese military sources told CNN the main points of contention included the timeline for the merger of the forces, the status given to RSF officers in the future hierarchy, and whether RSF forces should be under the command of the army chief — rather than Sudan’s commander-in-chief — who is currently al-Burhan.

These hostilities, sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both parties view as an existential fight for dominance. One that has al-Burhan, they said, seeking support from Sudan’s former Islamist rulers, resurrecting the specter of days many Sudanese fought to leave behind.

AU Commission calls for urgent ceasefire

The African Union Commission issued a statement Saturday urging a ceasefire in Sudan and calling for “the political and military parties to find a fair political solution to the crisis.” The commission’s chairman, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, called on the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries in particular to stop the violence.

A statement said the chairman is “following closely and with great concern the developments in the Republic of Sudan” and appeals to all parties, “and the Rapid Support Forces, in particular, to immediately stop the destruction of the country, the terrorization of its population, and the bloodshed during the last ten days of Ramadan.”

The statement also urged the international community to work together to help mediate a ceasefire between the two parties and “all other political and military forces to achieve a satisfactory solution to everyone.”

UN strongly condemns the outbreak of fighting

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres “strongly condemns the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan.”

In a statement released Saturday, Guterres’ spokesperson said he called for hostilities in Sudan to immediately come to an end.

“The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis,” the statement read. “Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country.”

His spokesperson added that Guterres is “engaging with leaders in the region” and urged regional Member States to “support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition.” (CNN)

RSF claims ‘surrendering’ Egyptian troops

The RSF has shared a video that it says shows Egyptian troops who had “surrendered” to them in Merowe, northern Sudan.

There was no clear explanation for the presence of Egyptian troops in Merowe, but Egyptian and Sudanese troops have periodically staged joint military exercises in the north of the country in the wake of diplomatic tensions with Ethiopia.

The video showed a number of men dressed in army fatigues crouched on the ground and speaking to members of the RSF in an Egyptian Arabic dialect to troops in RSF uniforms.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage and Egyptian authorities did not immediately make any public comment on the matter. (Al-Jazeera)

