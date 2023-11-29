flynas Launches Twice Weekly Direct Flights to Asmara

flynas Launches two weekly direct flights to Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, from Jeddah as of January 17, 2024.

flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, announced launching weekly direct flights to the capital of Eritrea, Asmara, from Jeddah as of January 17, 2024.

This is in line with flynas plans to further expand its network in the African market and within the growth and expansion plan launched by flynas early last year.

Under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” and in parrel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy, flynas planned to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists, and to increase the number of international destinations connected to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

It’s also to achieve the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program by providing easier access to the Holy Mosques.

The leading LCC will operate the new route from Jeddah as of January 17 with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays. reinforcing the travel destinations to Africa offered by flynas to the pilgrims and visitors between the two countries.

The leading LCC connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with more than 1,500 weekly flights.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call center (920001234), or travel agents. [flynas]