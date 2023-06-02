Henok Mulubrhan Finishes Third at Giro dell’Appennino

Eritrean rider Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) claimed the third spot on the podium on Friday at the 2023 Giro dell’Appennino in Italy following Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Cristian Rodríguez (Arkéa-Samsic).

The 84th edition of the Italian one-day race measured 198.5km and took the riders over five climbs in the Appennine mountains that run up from the base of the country to Genoa in the north.

Results:

1) Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 4:57:37

2) Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea-Samsic) +01

3) Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) +16