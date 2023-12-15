Henok Mulubrhan Named African Cyclist 2023

This is the eighth time in twelve editions that an Eritrean rider has won this trophy.

Eritrea’s Henok Mulubrhan is the winner of the 12th African Cyclist Trophy, ahead of his compatriot Biniam Girmay, winner for the last three years, and Morocco’s Achraf Ed Doghmy.

Henok Mulubrhan, 24, owes his distinction to his overall victory and stage successes at the Tour of Rwanda (UCI 2.1) and the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China (UCI 2.0Pro). He also won the continental title of African Champion.

These 2023 performances will allow him to move to the World Tour for the 2024 season with the Astana Qazakstan Team.

It obtained the highest number of votes from the jury chaired by the five-time winner of the Tour de France, Bernard Hinault and composed of twenty-five members including African riders, coaches and leaders, organizers of cycling events on the continent but also specialized journalists, African and European, who follow all cycling races in Africa.

HENOK MULUBRHAN: “I’m really happy to win this trophy, I’ve dreamed a lot of about being the best African rider, I’ve been in the top 5 for 3 years and finally I got it. This year is the best season so far in my career, I won the Tour of Rwanda and the Tour Qinghai Lake, and I was also the African champion! I would like to thank my Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane team and all my teammates during this season, this trophy belongs to them too! I also want to thank my family and fans who supported me to win it.”

This Trophy was created twelve years ago by the organizers of the Tropicale, always keen to help the development of African cycling by rewarding the rider from the continent who has achieved the best performances of the season and succeeded through his influence in making African cycling known on the world stage.