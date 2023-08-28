Henok Mulubrhan Signs With Astana

23-year-old Henok Mulubrhan from Eritrea will join Astana Qazaqstan Team for the next two seasons.

Henok Mulubrhan (born 1999-11-11 in Asmara) is a professional road racing cyclist from Eritrea. Currently, he rides for Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, and his contract is due to expire at the end of the year.

However, the Astana Qazaqstan Team today announced the signing of the Eritrean talent for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025).

“I am so happy to join the Astana Qazaqstan Team. It was my big dream to make this huge step into the WorldTour and now this dream has come true. I spent two years with my present team, and I can say I had a good time here, so I am grateful for this. But now I feel like it is time to move on ahead. I am really motivated to come to Astana and to show my best to pursue some nice results both for me personally and for the team. One of my biggest goals is to improve in the Grand Tours, and to get more and more valuable experience. Astana is a great team, one of the best in the world peloton and it is a big honor for me to join this legendary team. I’d like to thank Astana and the team’s General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov for believing in me. I am ready to work hard together with the team”, – said Henok Mulubrhan.

Henok Mulubrhan is a two-time African Continental Champion (2022 and 2023), the winner of the Tour du Rwanda (2023) and the Tour of Quinghai Lake (2023).

“Henok spends an impressive season on a pro continental level, taking some notable results. Feels like all he needs now is to make a new step ahead to keep on growing as a rider and now he is going to do it with Astana Qazaqstan Team as we believe that Henok has all chances to become a strong professional rider, who can bring to the team important results. We signed an agreement for the next two years and we hope our work together will be a successful one”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team. [TN]