Road Construction Connecting Ethiopia with Eritrea’s Port of Assab Commences

A 71.65 Km Melodoni-Manda-Bure road construction project that connects Ethiopia with Eritrea’s port of Asseb has officially commenced today.

BY FBC

The Ministry of Transport has launched the construction of Melodoni junction-Manda-Bure road project that links Ethiopia with Eritrea’s Assab port.

Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, Chief Administrator of Afar regional state, Awel Arba, and other government officials launched the project today.

Once completed, the 71.65km road is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating Ethiopia’s export trade as it connects the country with Asseb Port.







The road will also help resume people to people interactions of the two countries that had been disrupted for several years.

The road will be built by a Chinese firm Shandong Liquino Group, at a cost of more than 2 billion birr earmarked by the Government of Ethiopia.

Smek International will be a consulting and supervision company, while Value Engineering is a sub-contractor of the project.

The asphalt road will have 19 and 10 meters in width in urban and rural areas, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

