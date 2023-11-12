President El-Sisi Meets President Afwerki in Riyadh

Today in Riyadh, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki. Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s commitment to promoting relations between the two countries, notably with regard to coordinating on regional security issues and solidifying cooperation and joint projects with Eritrea in an array of fields.

President Afwerki stressed his country’s mutual keenness on further advancing bilateral relations with Egypt at various levels, particularly at the present time as the regional milieu is encountering numerous successive challenges.

The meeting also discussed the latest regional developments of mutual interest, particularly with regard to the Horn of Africa, Sudan, Somalia and Res Sea security issues. The two Presidents agreed to strengthen joint coordination and consultations to follow-up on these developments so as to reinforce security and stability in the region. [EGYPT PRESIDENCY]

President Isaias Held Talks With Several Leaders

On the margin of the Saudi Arabia-Africa summit, President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with Presidents of the Republic of Egypt and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

President Isaias stated Eritrea’s willingness to closely collaborate and consult with Egypt on matters of regional security and other matters during their meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Additionally, President Isaias called for an integrated effort by Egypt and the other nations in the region to find a long-term solution to the conflict in Sudan under the auspices of neighboring countries and to steer clear of the several initiatives that are making the situation worse.

At a time when numerous problems are emerging in the area, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, for his part, underlined his country’s commitment to work toward developing bilateral relations and strengthening all-around relations with Eritrea.

Additionally, the two leaders decided to carry out ongoing discussions and follow-ups in order to incorporate opinions and thoughts on regional issues in general as well as those pertaining to Sudan, Somalia, and the Red Sea regions.

In the meeting with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the two leaders engaged in comprehensive deliberations regarding the enhancement of relations between Somalia and Eritrea, which are firmly grounded in history and stand to benefit both nations.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud further expressed appreciation for Eritrea’s contribution to the ongoing reconstruction of Somali sovereign institutions, with a specific focus on the national army.

In addition to coordinating their efforts on regional issues, the two leaders reached an accord regarding the stability of the Red Sea and regional matters.

Presidents Isaias also met and held talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President Brice Clotaire Oligui of Gabon, Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine of the Republic of Niger, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and President Evariste Ndayishimye of Burundi.

In his meeting with President Salva Kirr, the two leaders talked about enhancing bilateral relations and global development, particularly finding a long-term solution to the Sudan conflict.

During their discussion on strengthening bilateral ties and regional developments, President Isaias Afwerki and Gen, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan exchanged ideas for ending the conflict in Sudan taking into account the negative impact that it is creating in Sudan and in the neighboring countries.

President Isaias also conducted extensive discussions with President Brice Oligui and Prime Minister Ali Zeine focusing on bolstering bilateral ties as well as on the situation prevailing in West Africa.

President Isaias also held similar discussions with Ambassador Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, and Dr. Ousmane Bougouma, Speaker of Transitional Assembly of Burkina Faso.

President Isaias and Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley, discussed the strategic roadmap for Saudi-Eritrea cooperation in investments in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry.

President Isaias also met and held talks with President Evariste Ndayishimye on strengthening bilateral relations between Eritrea and Burundi.

The sessions were attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Industry, Ambassador Isa Mohammed Isa and Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy. [SHABAIT]