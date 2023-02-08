President Isaias Afwerki on Official Visit to Kenya

BY MOI-ERITREA

President Isaias Afwerki on invitation from President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya arrived in Nairobi, in the morning hours of today, 08 February for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Isaias was accorded a warm welcome by Dr. Alfred Nganga Mutua, Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and Mr. Aden Bare Duale, Minister of Defense of Kenya as well as Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya.

During his stay in Kenya, President Isaias will discuss with President William Ruto on development of bilateral relations as well as regional issues of interest to the two countries.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

Presidents Isaias and William Ruto Held Extensive Discussion

(MOI-ERITREA, 09 February 2023) – President Isaias Afwerki and President William Ruto today, 9 February held an extensive and fruitful discussion at the State House in Nairobi.

At the meeting, President Isaias underlined the significance of President William Ruto’s visit to Eritrea in December last year that ushered in a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Eritrea and Kenya as well as impactful regional cooperation.

President Isaias said that the visit has expanded the scope of cooperation in various developmental sectors.

President Isaias also announced Eritrea’s decision to renew its membership in Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and readiness to play its part in its revitalization.

President William Ruto on his part expressed Kenya’s appreciation for Eritrea’s role in the regional peace and stability as well as its contribution in building Somalia’s National Army.

President William Ruto announced that Kenya will open an Embassy in Asmara.

Eritrea and Kenya further agreed that the abolition of visa requirements for citizens travelling to the two countries will be effective from today, 9 February 2023.

On the invitation of President William Ruto, President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Nairobi in mid-morning hours today for a two-day official visit to Kenya. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation arrive in Nairobi. Meeting of the two Heads of State and Government will focus on enhancement of bilateral ties and regional matters of mutual interest.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale and CS Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Hon. Alfred Mutua have this morning received the President of the Republic of Eritrea His Excellency Isaias Afwerki at the JKIA.

Eritrea and Kenya have continued to enjoy cordial ties that we are committed to expand and strengthen.

