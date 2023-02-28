President Isaias Arrives in Riyadh

BY TESFANEWS

On the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Isaias Afwerki and his accompanying Eritrean delegation arrived in Riyadh today for a two-day working visit.

At King Khalid International Airport, the President was accorded warm welcome by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Minister of State, Cabinet’s Member and National Security Advisor, Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban (the accompanying Minister); Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region; Major General Fahd bin Zaid Al-Mutairi, Director of Riyadh Police; and a representative of the royal protocols.

The two sides will hold consultations on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as on regional and international issues of mutual importance.

