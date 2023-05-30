President Isaias Arrives in Moscow for State Visit to Russia

President Isaias Afwerki traveled to Moscow today for a four-day state visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin. Upon arrival at Moscow’s Vunukova-2 Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Mr. Rudenko Andrei, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Isaias will have an extensive discussion with President Putin and other senior Russian government officials on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Eritrea and the Russian Federation, as well as on global issues of interest to the two countries.

Scheduled functions for President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation for tomorrow include official meetings and a wreath-laying ceremony at Alexander Garden Patriots Cemetry.

According to reports from the Kremlin, the meeting between President Putin and President Isaias will take place tomorrow.

“Discussions on the prospects for the development of Russian-Eritrean relations in various areas are expected, as well as current issues on the regional and international agenda,” read a press release.

This visit follows the one carried out in Asmara last January by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Eritrea, a close ally of Russia, is the only African country to have voted against the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by the United Nations General Assembly and the exclusion of Moscow from the UN Human Rights Council.