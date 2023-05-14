Eritrean President Begins State Visit to China

“This visit is expected to inject new energy into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China – Eritrea ties and promote fruitful bilateral cooperation.” – China

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has arrived in Beijing on Sunday, beginning his four-day state visit to China. Upon arrival at Beijing International Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Mr. Sun Wedong, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The official State reception ceremony and banquet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang are scheduled for tomorrow.

During his visit, President Isaias will engage in talks with a focus on strategic partnership and excahnge of views on international and regional issues concerned both sides.

.

In as separate meetings with Premier Li Qiang, President Isaias will discuss political, economic, finance, development, and, trade issues that further consolidate the warm bilateral partnership that exists between the two countries.

The visit by President Isaias Afwerki to the People’s Republic of China coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Isaias has been visiting China on several occassions and the last time he was there was in 2006 for the Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Eritrea joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2021 and the following year, the two countries decided to elevate their ties to strategic partnership.

According to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit is expected to inject new energy into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Eritrea relations and promote fruitful bilateral cooperation.