President Isaias Receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

BY MOI ERITREA

President Isaias Afwerki today met and held talks at the State House with Mr. Velamveli Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs of the Republic of India.

President Isaias underlined in the meeting that India is indeed a genuine partner of Eritrea.

The two sides expressed that education, health, energy, and agriculture are among the priority sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in diplomatic sectors and in global forums.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Mr. Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab on Eritrean side and Mr. Subhash Chand, Ambassador of India to Eritrea.

Mr. Velamveli Muraledharan also met and held talks with Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Velamveli Muraledharan arrived in Asmara for an official visit yesterday, 14 September.

Shri Prakash Chand Appointed Next Ambassador of India to Eritrea (Ministry of External Affairs) – Shri Prakash Chand (YOA:2004), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Bali, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. New Delhi

September 13, 2022

