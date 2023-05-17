President Isaias Arrives in Chengdu, Meet With CCP Officials

President Isaias Afwerki in the morning hours of today, 17 May, met and held talks with Mr. Wang Xiaohui, General Secretary of Chinese Communist Party of Sichuan Province, and Party Secretary of Chengdu, Mr. Huan Qiang.

At the meeting, Mr. Wang Xiaohui welcomed President Isaias Afwerki and said that his visit to China and his profound discussion with President Xi Jinping will have a significant contribution to strengthening the historic relations between Eritrea and China.

Mr. Wang expressed gratitude for Eritrea’s stand on the issues of Taiwan and Hong Kong and thanked the people and Government of Eritrea for the safe journey of the Chinese nationals from the Sudan through Eritrea.

Mr. Wang also expressed the readiness of Sichuan Province to cooperate with Eritrea in the sectors of infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism.

President Isaias on his part, elaborating on Eritrea’s broad multi-sector development programs for the short, medium, and long terms expressed his expectation that China will support in the implementation of the national development programs.

President Isaias also visited several institutions and discussed with the heads of the institutions. [SHABAIT]