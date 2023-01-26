Russia’s Top Diplomat on Official Visit to Eritrea

First-ever visit to the country by a Russian foreign minister

BY MOI-ERITREA

Senior delegation of the Russian Federation led by Foreign Minister Mr. Sergey Lavrov arrived in the port city of Massawa in the morning hours today for a one-day official visit to Eritrea.

He was accompanied by President Putin’s Special Representative for the Middle East & Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov.

Upon arrival at the Massawa International Airport, Mr. Sergey Lavrov and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab and other senior Government officials as well as H.E. Igor Mozgo, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Eritrea.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet President Isaias Afwerki and discuss on strengthening bilateral relations as well as regional developments of interest to the two countries.

Mr. Osman Saleh and Mr. Sergey Lavrov are expected to conduct joint press conference in the evening hours of today in Massawa.

Russia to Help Eritrea Strengthen its Army – Lavrov

BY ИА Красная Весна

Russia is ready to help Eritrea in strengthening the country’s defense capability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 26 after a meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki.

“We are ready to meet Eritrea’s needs in maintaining its defense capabilities,” Lavrov said.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the parties discussed the strengthening of economic ties between the countries.

It was decided to hold regular consultations at the level of the Ministries of Economy of Russia and Eritrea.

President Isaias Afwerki received at State House today Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The discussions centered on the dynamics of the war in Ukraine & enhancement of bilateral ties on sectors of energy, mining, information technology. education & health pic.twitter.com/Ax5Shac3JC — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 26, 2023

🇷🇺🇪🇷🛬 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Asmara, Eritrea – last leg of his African tour.#RussiaEritrea #RussiaAfrica pic.twitter.com/2Z8aPbh8K7 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) January 26, 2023

