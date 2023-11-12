Saudi Arabia, Eritrea Discuss Aspects of Cooperation

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, discuss the aspects of cooperation in fields of agriculture, fisheries and livestock.

Saudi Arabia and Eritrea have discussed the aspects of cooperation in fields of agriculture, fisheries and livestock. The discussion between the two countries was carried out during a meeting between Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli in Riyadh.

The Eritrean president and the Saudi minister also agreed for coordination between officials in the two countries, in order to strengthen partnership in the fields of agriculture, fisheries and livestock.

It is noteworthy that the Eritrean president visited the Kingdom during the past days to participate in the Saudi-African Summit held in Riyadh. [SAUDI GAZETTE]

