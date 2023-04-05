Senior Eritrean Military Delegation Visits Ethiopia

“The central purpose of the current visit is to further consolidate the close ties of military cooperation that exist between the two countries.” – Yemane G.Meskel

On the invitation of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, a delegation of senior Eritrean army generals and senior officials led by Brigadier General Abraha Kassa, Head of the National Security Agency, is on an official visit to Ethiopia.

The senior Eritrean military delegation comprises Maj. Gen Romodan Awelyay, Brig. Gen. Hadish Efrem, Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye, Brig. Gen. Micael Hannes and others.

According to the Eritrean Information Minister, Mr. Yemane G.Meskel, the central purpose of the current visit is “to further consolidate the close ties of military cooperation” that exist between the two countries.

The delegates have so far visited Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Agency (INSA), the Artificial Intelligence Inistitute and the Federal police headquarters, among other development projects including the Social Science Museum, and the Unity and Friendship Parks.

Accompanied by General Abebaw Taddesse, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, the Eritrean delegation also visited the renaissance dam (GERD) on 2 April and was provided briefing about the project.

The next day, the Eritrean military delegation visited the Ethiopian Air Force Base in Bishoftu and was provided briefing by General Yilma Medrassa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force.

Accompanied by Mr. Shimelis Abdisa, President of the Oromia Region, the delegation toured agricultural activities, wheat production, agro-industrial plants, other food security projects, as well as the Industrial Parks in Adama city.

Mr. Shimelis Abdisa provided the delegation with gifts that depict the Oromo culture as a symbol of and in recognition of the existing friendship between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

In the 2018 peace and friendship agreement, Ethiopia and Eritrea agreed to promote comprehensive cooperation in the areas of political, security, defence, economic, trade, investment, cultural, and social fields based on complementarity and synergy. TN

Eritrean Delegation Visited Mayor’s Office

A delegation of senior Eritrean military generals and senior officers led by General Abreha Kasa visited the Mayor Office of Addis Ababa today.

Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie has welcomed the Eritrean military delegates to their “second home”.

The Eritrean senior military officers and generals also visited the works undertaken by the Addis Ababa City Administration to provide efficient services to its customers.

Recall that following an invitation from its Ethiopian counterpart, the Eritrean delegates are in Ethiopia for an official working visit since Monday. They have visited various government organizations and facilities. (FBC)

Eritrea's senior delegation led by Brigader General Abraha Kasa, Head of NSA, also visited Ethiopia's main Air Force Base in Bishoftu in the afternoon hours today. The delegation was cordially received by General Yilma Merdasa, the Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force pic.twitter.com/PPZ09oMHpC — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 4, 2023

Today, Eritrea's senior military delegation visited the Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency; the Artificial Intelligence Institute; the HQ of the Federal Police; the Science Museum, and Abrehot Public Library among others. pic.twitter.com/mTD5VpKpya — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 3, 2023

A delegation of #Eritrean army generals and senior officers led by General Abraha Kasa visited the mayor's office. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/dsEeIyORqN — Adanech Abiebie (@AdanechAbiebie) April 5, 2023

Ethiopia's Ministry of Defense hosted a dinner at its HQ yesterday for Eritrea's senior military delegation visitng the country. Event graced by presence of Dr. Abraham Belay, Minister of Defense of FDRE. Keynote speeches by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula & Brig. General Abraha Kasa pic.twitter.com/Xxygzws53g — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 5, 2023