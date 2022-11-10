Somalia President Arrives in Asmara

At an invitation of President Isaias Afwerki, President Hassan Shiek Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia arrives in Asmara in the afternoon hours of today for a four-day official visit.

Upon arrival at Asmara International Airport, President Hassan Sheik Mohamud was accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The senior Somali delegation includes Mr. Abshir Omar Huruse, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

It is to be recalled that, President Hassan Sheik Mohamud conducted an official visit to Eritrea from 9 to 12 July 2022 at the invitation of President Isaias Afwerki.

President @HassanSMohamud has on Thursday left for #Eritrea on official working visit . During the visit he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Isaias Afwerki, according to @TheVillaSomalia. pic.twitter.com/KwQQWNNxrl — SNTV News (@sntvnews1) November 10, 2022

(Source: MOI Eritrea)

