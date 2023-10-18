Somalia Rejects Ethiopia’s Bid to Gain Direct Red Sea Port Access

Somalia rejects an appeal from Ethiopia to enter into negotiations with a view to granting it access to a Red Sea port.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week warned that his country’s lack of access to a harbor is a potential source of future conflict and called for efforts to address the issue in order to safeguard regional stability. Ethiopia lost its direct access to the sea in 1993 when Eritrea gained independence after a three-decade war.

Access to a Red Sea port is a crucial issue for Ethiopia. Without direct access to the sea, the country faces challenges in terms of trade and transportation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has highlighted the potential risks and conflicts that could arise from this lack of access. Efforts to find a solution and ensure regional stability are necessary to address this issue.

In 1993, Ethiopia lost its direct access to the sea when Eritrea gained independence after a long and devastating war. This historical event has had significant implications for Ethiopia’s trade and transportation capabilities. The loss of access to a Red Sea port has been a longstanding issue, and the recent rejection of Ethiopia’s appeal by Somalia further complicates the situation.

It is crucial for regional stability and cooperation that efforts are made to find a resolution to this issue. The lack of access to a Red Sea port not only affects Ethiopia but also has broader implications for the region. Negotiations and diplomatic efforts will be key in addressing this complex and sensitive matter. [SIMON MARKS | BLOOMBERG]

Somalia is highly committed to and values efforts aimed at enhancing regional peace and security, regional trade and integrations to increase economic Development. We welcome trade and business partnerships that align with international law and best business practices. — Ali Omar (@AliOmarMP) October 18, 2023

⚡️Discourses – both actual and presumed – on water, access to the sea, and related topics floated in recent times are numerous and excessive indeed. The affair has perplexed all concerned observers. In the event, the Government of Eritrea repeatedly reiterates that it will not,… pic.twitter.com/JMqojL86sp — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) October 16, 2023

The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s claim that, due to being landlocked, his country must forcibly secure sea access directly violates the UN charter, international law, and the principles of peaceful state coexistence. Every nation possesses unique strengths, whether in population,… pic.twitter.com/7dnr9u2Rmx — Abdirashid Hashi (@AnalystSomalia) October 17, 2023