Sudan Political Parties Meet in Eritrea

Leaders of the Sudanese Democratic Bloc and other political parties and entities have met in Asmara to discuss critical issues related to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

A high-level delegation representing the Sudanese Democratic Bloc, alongside other political parties and entities, has arrived in the Eritrean capital of Asmara. Upon their arrival, the leaders of the delegation engaged in intensive discussions to address critical issues, with the agenda primarily focused on efforts to halt the ongoing conflict, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and facilitate Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

Nour El-Din Taha, the leader of the Democratic Bloc, emphasized the significance of this unprecedented and high-level political gathering, highlighting that such an assembly had not taken place since April 15th. The discussions were aimed at addressing crucial matters, making informed decisions related to the Sudanese crisis, and presenting a national project designed to rectify imbalances, bring an end to the conflict, and ensure it does not recur.

Taha further stated, “Our primary concern is to alleviate the humanitarian suffering and put an end to the plight of the Sudanese people once and for all.”

Expressing his deep regret to the Sudanese people, Taha acknowledged that the political process set forth by the framework agreement had, regrettably, led the country down a path of war, destruction, and displacement, instead of peace and prosperity.

Taha disclosed that the delegation was scheduled to hold a historic meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, a prominent freedom fighter. During this meeting, the current situation in Sudan would be thoroughly discussed, and solutions to the Sudanese crisis would be explored.

The prominent leaders within the high-level delegation include Commander Minni Arko Minawi, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, Jaafar Al-Mirghani, the general supervisor of the Hadandawa tribes, Imam Abdul Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Dr. Al-Tijani Sisi, Commander Al-Amin Daoud, Leader Al-Toum Hajo, and representatives from various civil society organizations and professional groups.

This diplomatic initiative reflects a concerted effort to bring stability and resolution to the Sudanese crisis, demonstrating a commitment to dialogue and collaboration at the highest levels of leadership. [The World Monitor]