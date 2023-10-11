Team Eritrea Wins Gold at the 2023 FIRST Global Challenge

The accolade is a testament to Team Eritrea’s creativity, innovation, and sheer resilience in tackling challenges head-on.

In a display of unparalleled talent and innovation, Team Eritrea, represented by five young high school students from Calgary, Canada, clinched the gold medal at the 2023 FIRST Global Challenge held in Singapore from October 7th to 10th.

The FIRST Global Challenge is an annual international robotics competition that aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and careers, and to foster global cooperation and understanding.

Team Eritrea, comprised of Heyab Samson, Adonai Habte, Rafael Abraha, Yosan Woldeghebriel, and Niyat Dimtzu and guided by two dedicated mentors, arrived in Singapore with not just robots and algorithms. They brought with them dreams, a thirst for knowledge, and a determination to represent their nation Eritrea with pride.

The theme for this year’s challenge was “Hydrogen Horizons“, emphasizing the crucial role of hydrogen as a clean and renewable energy source. Their participation, therefore, allowed them to forge national alliances with other teams, fostering mutual learning and collaboration, and a deeper dive into the vast world of hydrogen-based energy solutions.

The results spoke volumes of their talent and hard work. With a staggering score of 219 points, Team Eritrea was ranked FIRST, sharing the spotlight with teams from China, Vietnam, and a team representing Refugees.

The journey and accomplishments of these young students serve as a beacon of inspiration for countless others, emphasizing the importance of STEM, the spirit of global collaboration, and the power of perseverance. [TN]