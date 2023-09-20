TesfaNews Social Media Droppings for the Week

Social Media Droppings, September 20, 2023

Leave a Comment on Social Media Droppings, September 20, 2023

Team BIKE AID boys are doing an incredible job in China taking over the place 2nd to 5th in the GC as well as the polka dot jersey!

Congratulations to Eritrea’s Dawit Yemane, the only African rider, for his victory at the Tour of Poyang Lake, a prestigious cycling race that spans across Jiangxi Province in China.

Deeply concerning the incitement of violence and terrorism by members of Brigade N’Hamedu. The video clip below demonstrates three main points.

Ethiopia’s sovereign-risk premium has hit a record high after last week’s downgrade deeper into junk by Moody’s Investors Service. The extra yield investors demand to own Ethiopia’s dollar debt has widened to a spread of 4,089 basis points over Treasuries, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data. The spread had narrowed at the start of the year. Bonds trading with a spread of more than 1,000 basis points are viewed as distressed by credit markets.

Ministry of Agriculture convened the National Wheat and Maize Conference at Asmara Palace.

ሃገራዊ ዋዕላ ስርናይን ዕፉንን፡ “ሓያል ጻዕሪ ንምርግጋጽ ብቑዕን ውሑስን ቀረብ ዘርኢ ስርናይን ዕፉንን” ብዝብል ቴማ፡ ሎሚ ኣብ ኣስመራ – ሆቴል ኣስማራ ፓላስ ተኸፊቱ።

It is now becoming more apparent to the general public who these blue-shirted, blue flag waving terrorist groups are that perpetrate violence on Eritrean events in the diaspora. They are TPLF surrogates from Tigray.

Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) and State Police President Stefanie Hinz visited the crime scene following an incident over the weekend between the Stuttgart police and an “angry, violent, and armed mob” [predominantly from Ethiopia’s Tigray region calling themselves members of the extremist group “Brigade N’Hamedu”].

Amnesty International’s statement on the situation in Ethiopia raises several points that warrant critical examination. While acknowledging the importance of human rights organizations and their role in holding governments accountable, there are valid concerns against Amnesty’s stance.

ነውጸኛ ዓመጸኛታት ናበይ ኢዮም ክጥረዙ ዘለዎም?

ሓሙሽት ምሩቓት ኮምፕዩተር ምህንድስና፡ ካብ እንግሊዘኛ ናብ ትግርኛ ብድምጺ እትልውጥ ሶፍትዌር ኣማዕቢሎም።

In Tigray, this young TPLF Child Soldier shares his battlefield experience and describes how he could rise to the rank of Army Radio Operator. Where are the human rights champions?

ሓሙሽተ ምሩቓት ሕርሻዊ ምህንድስና ካብ ባእታ ግሉተን ናጻ ዝዀነ ስፓጌቲ ፓስታ አዳልየን።

European member states and the European Union, as pen holder on the situation of Ethiopia at the Human Rights Council, committed to the Ethiopian government in March 2023 that it would not present a resolution renewing the mandate in October. If this is the case, this will be ICHREE’s final report.

An invitation was formally extended by Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to attend the upcoming Italy-Africa Summit scheduled for November 5-6 in Rome.

Videos posted online on Sunday showed the iconic Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower engulfed in flames. So sad seeing this country destroyed.

