Violent Suppression of Tigray Protests Exposes Internal Powder Keg

Crackdown on opposition protest lays bare public frustration, intra-party tensions and the fragility of the interim Tigray administration.

Internal political strife in Ethiopia’s Tigray region boiled over in early September when authorities used force to suppress opposition parties and demonstrators, who claim the interim administration has not fulfilled its post-war promises.

Frictions arose after three Tigray opposition parties – Tigray Independence Party, Salsay Weyane Tigray and Baytona – announced they were forming a “covenant for radical change” and called for peaceful demonstrations on 7 September in Mekelle, the region’s capital.

Mekelle authorities denied permission for the protest, citing a shortage of security forces. However, Getachew Reda, the region’s interim president, claimed the organisers were “planning to exploit this opportunity to incite violence and plunge Tigray back into chaos”. He even accused opposition leaders of fomenting regime change.

A heavy-handed police response against protesters caused numerous injuries and led to hundreds of arrests.

Opposition rising

The demonstrations reflect mounting dissatisfaction with the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA), which was formed six months ago as part of the peace deal signed in Pretoria, South Africa, on 2 November 2022.

Getachew admits his administration hasn’t met its stated objectives, including returning territories to Tigray that were unconstitutionally captured by force by the neighbouring Amhara region, ensuring unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid, repatriating displaced Tigrayans, and pursuing accountability and justice for atrocities committed in Tigray during the two-year war.

The opposition refutes Getachew’s allegations about the aims of the protest, and deemed the crackdown an attempt to suppress democratic rights. Hailu Kebede, the Salsay Weyane party’s foreign affairs chief, said the opposition parties are leading a “non-violent movement aimed at bringing about systemic change”, but he admits that regime change in Mekelle is among the covenant’s goals.

Tigrayan diaspora organisations, which previously largely refrained from commenting on rising tensions between the TIRA and the opposition, condemned the security measures against protesters and demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) has taken it one step further by calling for the establishment of an Interim Regional Council, lending support to the opposition’s demand to play a more decisive role in the TIRA.

Systemic breakdown

During a meeting to discuss the TIRA-sponsored investigation on corruption – commissioned after international agencies suspended aid distribution in Tigray last May following reports of theft – high-ranking officials acknowledged that, if left unaddressed, the deteriorating situation could result in state failure.

Fiseha Kidanu, the TIRA official who coordinated the study into corruption, emphasised that “the findings have revealed the pervasive corruption that extends to the highest levels, and we are not combating it”.

Tigray’s officials say they are determined to take more aggressive measures to combat organised corruption, even among high-level officials. “All of us, me included, should undergo scrutiny,” said Tsadkan Gebretensae, one of the TIRA’s two deputy presidents.

“There is a complete breakdown of law and order,” claims the Salsay Weyane party’s Hailu, adding: “Systemic change is imperative to address the failing system.”

General Yohannes Woldegiorgis, a senior military commander, agrees that “Tigray has reached the edge of the precipice”, but believes “the situation is not beyond repair”.

Interim president Getachew also said the security situation in Tigray is dire.

“Let alone Zewdu, even those of us receiving security protection are vulnerable to attack,” he lamented, referencing a young woman named Zewdu Haftu who was brutally killed by unknown attackers in Mekelle.

More than a month later, no official statement has been issued regarding her murder and the assailants remain at large, leading many to suspect that powerful individuals within the leadership are shielding the perpetrators.

Power struggle

Despite being a member of the TPLF’s politburo, Getachew’s appointment as interim president in place of wartime leader Debretsion Gebremichael didn’t sit well with some of the experienced high-level TPLF leadership.

The inclusion of other stakeholders in the interim administration, including the military and academics, was a compromise reached after a lengthy process. TPLF leaders saw this as an attempt to diminish the party’s influence in Tigray.

TIRA stirred further resentment when it attempted to separate party affairs from the government by taking measures like banning the TPLF from using government funds to pay its personnel, from holding party meetings in government offices and from meddling in administrative affairs.

The transitional government’s efforts to prevent the TPLF from siphoning off government funds to cover some of its expenses have been met with resistance, especially because the party’s assets are frozen by the federal government, its legal status was denied by the national election board, and it is struggling to generate income from its financially struggling members.

In a recent press conference, Getachew said resistance from local administrations had prevented the TIRA from fulfilling its basic responsibilities, such as addressing street crime and providing social services. He hinted at the presence of an organised force, including high-level TPLF leaders, orchestrating efforts to undermine the TIRA’s authority at the local level.

Academic Kjetil Tronvoll notes that the TPLF retains control over local government structures. “If local government services and security structures do not adhere to the TIRA’s instructions, this will complicate and hinder the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement on the ground,” he warned.

Considering the government’s historical reliance on party networks to achieve its objectives, the withdrawal of party support for the TIRA has left Getachew’s administration severely handicapped. “There is no effort to support the interim administration,” he said.

On a more positive note, Getachew and Debretsion both attended a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of a rehabilitation centre for people wounded during the war, suggesting a reluctant concession that neither side can do without the other.

Ideological shift

Beyond power and finances, there is an ideological dimension to the standoff between the TIRA and the TPLF. Getachew has stressed the importance of preserving the TPLF for future generations and the need to discard “poorly understood” principles within the party to align it with contemporary times and establish global alliances.

This hints at a desire to cleanse the TPLF of its leftist ‘revolutionary democracy’ ideology. Tronvoll recognises that with the support of deputy president Tsadkan, Getachew is on course to confront “ideological hardliners within the TPLF leadership”.

This is “essential for reorienting its ideological base towards more liberal ideas, making the party more relevant to the new generation”, says Tronvoll.

It was the refusal to accept such reforms, among other things, that led the TPLF to reject a merger with the Prosperity Party that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed created in 2019, replacing the now-defunct political coalition Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF). This refusal was one of the factors that eventually resulted in the Tigray war.

Tronvoll believes that, for the time being, the federal government prefers to keep its distance “as long as the developments in Tigray do not challenge or destabilise its power at the centre”.

In the meantime, budget constraints, the sociopolitical crisis in the post-war period, and the largely unfulfilled peace deal continue to undermine Tigray’s political strength and bargaining power.

“The war has stripped us of the social and organisational values we painstakingly built over decades. What we are witnessing now is the consequence of a breakdown in social order,” said Hadush Tesfa, head of the region’s Justice Bureau, at a meeting on the TIRA’s investigative report. [ABEL TESFAYE | THE AFRICAN REPORT]